Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Responds to Structural Fire at South Side Apartment Building

THUNDER BAY – NEWS — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire at a south side apartment building just before 11 AM today.

Incident Overview

Upon arrival, the initial response unit observed heavy black smoke billowing from the rear of the six-story building. Additional resources were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Fire Response and Containment

The fire was located in a first-floor apartment unit. Firefighters utilized a rapid-fire attack to bring the blaze under control swiftly. While the fire was contained to the unit, smoke damage extended to several other areas on the first floor.

Evacuations and Injuries

Many occupants self-evacuated before the arrival of Thunder Bay Fire Rescue. Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation; one was treated on the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Support and Investigation

The Canadian Red Cross assisted in relocating several displaced occupants. The scene is currently held by police pending a full investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Resources Deployed

Apparatus Responding: 7 Pumpers, 1 Aerial Device, 1 Platoon Chief, and 1 Deputy Chief.

Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue would like to remind the public: Smoke Alarms Save Lives.