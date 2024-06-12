Apple to Release New AirTag First Update After Three Years

THUNDER BAY – TECH – Apple is reportedly working on releasing a new version of its AirTag, three years after the initial launch, according reports. The AirTag, a small electronic disc designed for easy tracking of personal items, is set to receive its first major update.

Improved Tracking with New Chip

The new AirTag, codenamed B589, is expected to feature an enhanced chip for better tracking capabilities. Despite its simplicity and infrequent need for updates, the three-year gap since the original release makes this upgrade significant in the fast-paced tech world.

Focus on Security Enhancements

One of the primary areas for improvement in the new AirTag is security. The potential for misuse by stalkers and other malicious actors has been a concern.

Apple addressed this by adding a feature in a recent iOS update that alerts users if they are being tracked without their consent. This feature works with AirTags and other third-party trackers like Tile.

Potential for Better Battery Life

For frequent travelers and daily users, increased battery life is a highly anticipated improvement. Ensuring that the AirTag is always functional can prevent the frustration of losing access to tracking due to a dead battery.

Release Timeline

The new AirTag is expected to be released around mid-2025. While there might be a mention of it during Apple’s annual WWDC event from June 10-14, 2024, this is not guaranteed.

NetNewsLedger will continue to provide updates on the new AirTag as more information becomes available.