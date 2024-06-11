Thunder Bay: Treasure Exchange Days Coming June 15-16

Thunder Bay – LIVING – Get ready for Thunder Bay’s Treasure Exchange Days this weekend, June 15 and 16! It’s your chance to turn unwanted items into someone else’s treasure. Simply place your gently used goods at the curb after 5 pm on June 14, labeled “free,” and watch them find new homes.

Inversely it is your chance to tour your neighbourhood and see what treasures you might find!

This twice-yearly event not only promotes recycling but also brings the community together. From furniture to toys, you’re bound to discover some gems.

Don’t forget to enter the “Best Treasure” contest by sharing your finds on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #TreasureDays for a chance to win a prize!

Remember, any items left by 7 pm on June 16 need to be taken back, as the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Services won’t collect them.

For more details, visit Thunder Bay’s Treasure Days. Happy treasure hunting!

While Thunder Bay does this twice a summer it is a fixture in Toronto where people put unwanted items curbside all the time. In addition, Community Environment Days is one of many waste reduction programs and initiatives supporting Toronto’s Long Term Waste Management Strategy. This program helps reduce the amount of reusable or recyclable waste going to landfill and allow for safe disposal of household hazardous waste.

In 2024, there will be 47 in-community events held across the city between April and September. In addition, seven Community Environment Days will be hosted at Drop-Off Depots on Sundays from June through August in the City of Toronto.