Terrace Bay Resident Arrested in Child Pornography Investigation

TERRACE BAY, ON — The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon and Schreiber Detachments, with support from the Nipigon and Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit, OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit, have arrested an individual in connection with a child pornography investigation.

On June 2, 2024, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Terrace Bay, leading to the arrest and seizure of electronic devices. The individual faces three counts of Possession of Child Pornography under the Criminal Code.

Charges and Penalties Explained:

Possession of Child Pornography (Criminal Code Section 163.1):

Definition: Possessing any material that depicts a person under the age of 18 years engaging in explicit sexual activity.

Possessing any material that depicts a person under the age of 18 years engaging in explicit sexual activity. Penalties: Summary Conviction: Up to six months imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. Indictable Offence: Up to ten years imprisonment.



The accused is held in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber.

The OPP emphasizes the importance of protecting children from online exploitation and encourages parents to educate their children about internet safety. Resources are available at cybertip.ca and protectchildren.ca.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Schreiber OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.