Ontario Offering Free Fishing on Father’s Day Weekend

Thunder Bay – LIVING – Celebrate Father’s Day with a fishing adventure! On June 15-16, Ontario residents can fish for free, making it the perfect time to enjoy the province’s beautiful lakes and rivers.

“Fishing is a fun activity for everyone in the family and it’s a great way to spend time together,” says Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources.

Fishing Gear for First-Time Anglers:

Fishing Rod and Reel Combo: A medium-action rod with a spinning reel is versatile and user-friendly.

A medium-action rod with a spinning reel is versatile and user-friendly. Tackle Box Essentials: Hooks, sinkers, bobbers, and a variety of lures (e.g., spinners, soft plastics).

Hooks, sinkers, bobbers, and a variety of lures (e.g., spinners, soft plastics). Bait: Live bait like worms or minnows, or artificial bait.

Live bait like worms or minnows, or artificial bait. Fishing Line: Monofilament line is recommended for beginners.

Monofilament line is recommended for beginners. Pliers: For removing hooks and handling fish.

For removing hooks and handling fish. Fishing License and Identification: Even during free fishing periods, carry your ID showing your name and date of birth.

Fishing Opportunities and Regulations:

You can fish for species like yellow perch, common carp, northern pike, lake trout, and walleye. Always check the Fishing Regulations Summary for specific rules and limits.

Outside free fishing periods, most Canadians between 18-65 need an Outdoors Card and fishing licence, available at huntandfishontario.com.

Happy fishing and make the most of this Father’s Day with family and friends!