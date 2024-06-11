Marks Township Individual Faces Multiple Charges Following Incident

By
James Murray
-
8037
Ontario Provincial Police

THUNDER BAY – NEWS — On June 8, 2024, around 2:15 a.m., the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intimate partner violence incident at a residence in Marks Township.

As a result, a 45-year-old individual was arrested and faces multiple charges:

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties:

  1. Assault – Spousal (Section 266):
    • Definition: Physical force or violence against a spouse.
    • Penalties: Up to five years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.
  2. Forcible Confinement (Section 279):
    • Definition: Illegally restricting someone’s movements.
    • Penalties: Up to ten years imprisonment.
  3. Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Section 264.1):
    • Definition: Threatening to kill or harm another person.
    • Penalties: Up to five years imprisonment.
  4. Theft Under $5,000 (Section 334):
    • Definition: Stealing property valued under $5,000.
    • Penalties: Up to two years imprisonment.
  5. Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property (Section 430):
    • Definition: Damaging or destroying property.
    • Penalties: Up to two years imprisonment.
  6. Fail to Comply with Probation Order (Section 733.1):
    • Definition: Breaching the conditions of a probation order.
    • Penalties: Up to four years imprisonment.

The accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

The OPP is not releasing the name of the accused to protect the victim’s identity.

If you or someone you know needs help with intimate partner violence, contact local support services or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

Previous articleTerrace Bay Resident Arrested in Child Pornography Investigation
Next articleCanada’s News Publishers Call on CRTC to Make Regulations with Respect to the Online News Act
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR