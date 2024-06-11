Marks Township Individual Faces Multiple Charges Following Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS — On June 8, 2024, around 2:15 a.m., the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intimate partner violence incident at a residence in Marks Township.

As a result, a 45-year-old individual was arrested and faces multiple charges:

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties:

Assault – Spousal (Section 266): Definition: Physical force or violence against a spouse.

Physical force or violence against a spouse. Penalties: Up to five years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment. Forcible Confinement (Section 279): Definition: Illegally restricting someone’s movements.

Illegally restricting someone’s movements. Penalties: Up to ten years imprisonment. Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Section 264.1): Definition: Threatening to kill or harm another person.

Threatening to kill or harm another person. Penalties: Up to five years imprisonment. Theft Under $5,000 (Section 334): Definition: Stealing property valued under $5,000.

Stealing property valued under $5,000. Penalties: Up to two years imprisonment. Mischief – Destroys or Damages Property (Section 430): Definition: Damaging or destroying property.

Damaging or destroying property. Penalties: Up to two years imprisonment. Fail to Comply with Probation Order (Section 733.1): Definition: Breaching the conditions of a probation order.

Breaching the conditions of a probation order. Penalties: Up to four years imprisonment.

The accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

The OPP is not releasing the name of the accused to protect the victim’s identity.

If you or someone you know needs help with intimate partner violence, contact local support services or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In emergencies, dial 9-1-1.