Kenora Man Faces Impaired Driving Charges After Collision

KENORA, ON — A single motor vehicle collision late Monday night has led to impaired driving charges against a Kenora resident. On June 10, 2024, just before midnight, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a crash on Airport Road.

An investigation revealed that the driver, Darren Boucha, 51, was impaired by alcohol. Boucha was arrested and taken to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing. He faces the following charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: This charge applies when a person operates a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or both. Penalties: First offense results in a minimum $1,000 fine, with subsequent offenses leading to higher fines, possible jail time, and longer driving prohibitions. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus): This charge is laid when a driver’s blood alcohol level exceeds 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. Penalties: Similar to impaired operation charges, including fines, imprisonment for repeat offenders, and driving prohibitions. Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code: This charge is for operating a vehicle while prohibited by a court order. Penalties: Potential imprisonment of up to ten years for indictable offenses, or shorter jail terms for summary convictions.

Boucha has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 4, 2024. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from the collision.

The OPP remains vigilant in removing impaired drivers from the roads and urges the public to report suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1. Remember all persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.