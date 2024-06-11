Fort Frances Man Arrested for Threatening Grocery Store Employee

FORT FRANCES, ON — On June 10, 2024, just before 7:30 p.m., the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident at a local grocery store in Fort Frances where a 24-year-old individual allegedly verbally threatened an employee.

The individual has been arrested and charged with Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code.

Understanding the Charges and Penalties:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Criminal Code Section 264.1):

Definition: This charge applies when an individual knowingly utters, conveys, or causes any person to receive a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

Penalties: Indictable Offence: Up to five years in prison. Summary Conviction: Up to 18 months in jail.



The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 22, 2024.