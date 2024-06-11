Fort Frances Man Arrested for Threatening Grocery Store Employee

By
James Murray
-
4630
Police - OPP Cruiser

FORT FRANCES, ON — On June 10, 2024, just before 7:30 p.m., the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident at a local grocery store in Fort Frances where a 24-year-old individual allegedly verbally threatened an employee.

The individual has been arrested and charged with Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm under the Criminal Code.

Understanding the Charges and Penalties:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Criminal Code Section 264.1):

  • Definition: This charge applies when an individual knowingly utters, conveys, or causes any person to receive a threat to cause death or bodily harm.
  • Penalties:
    • Indictable Offence: Up to five years in prison.
    • Summary Conviction: Up to 18 months in jail.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on July 22, 2024.

 

Previous articleMamakwa Demands Justice: ” Scouts Canada and Anglican Church Must Apologize to First Nations Survivors of Ralph Rowe”  
Next articleThunder Bay: Treasure Exchange Days Coming June 15-16
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR