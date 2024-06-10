Winnipeg Weather Outlook: Sunny Morning with Rain in the Evening

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Mainly Clear and Cool Morning

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – As of 4:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reported a temperature of 6.4°C. The sky is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 102.1 kPa and falling.

Humidity is high at 97%, with a dew point of 6.0°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 23°C. The UV index is very high at 8, so sun protection is strongly recommended if spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Cloudy with Rain and Wind

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with rain beginning in the evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 5 to 10 mm. The wind will become southerly at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h this evening. The low temperature will be around 14°C, making for a mild night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Showers with Windy Conditions

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will start with a few showers ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of additional showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. The wind will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, becoming light early in the morning, then shifting to the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h early in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 21°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 11°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Sun and Cloud with Showers

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 24°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Winnipeg on June 10th is 32.2°C, while the lowest is 2.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cooler temperatures. As the day warms up to 23°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the very high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are essential if you are outside. For tonight, a light raincoat or umbrella will be necessary due to the expected rain and windy conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and windy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat handy due to the expected showers and potential thunderstorms.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg, often referred to as the “Gateway to the West,” experiences some of the most extreme weather variations in Canada? The city’s flat terrain and location far from large bodies of water contribute to its wide range of temperatures, from hot summers to bitterly cold winters. These conditions make Winnipeg a prime location for studying weather patterns and atmospheric phenomena.