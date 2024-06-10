Weather Outlook for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake

Today’s Weather: Clear and Cool Morning

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Big Trout Lake Airport, which provides a representative weather snapshot for Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, reported a temperature of 2.0°C. The sky is clear with a barometric pressure of 102.0 kPa. Humidity is at 100%, indicating fully saturated air with a matching dew point of 2.0°C. Winds are light from the north at 5 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 kilometers.

Today’s Forecast

The forecast for today is mainly sunny with fog patches dissipating this morning. The high temperature will reach 21°C, providing a warm and pleasant afternoon. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended if spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear with Increasing Clouds

Tonight, expect a few clouds with winds becoming southerly at 20 km/h late this evening. The low temperature will be around 8°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will start with increasing cloudiness early in the morning. There is a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. The wind will be from the south at 30 km/h. The high temperature will be 19°C, and the UV index will be high at 6.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 10°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 18°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded at Big Trout Lake on June 10th is 29.5°C, while the lowest is -1.5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a warm jacket or sweater is advisable due to the early morning cold temperatures. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and cloudy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat or umbrella ready due to the expected showers and breezy conditions.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that the remote northern communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake experience some of the most extreme weather conditions in Ontario? The climate in these areas is heavily influenced by their northern latitude and proximity to large bodies of water, leading to significant temperature variations and unique weather patterns. This makes these regions ideal for studying northern weather phenomena and the impacts of climate change on remote communities.