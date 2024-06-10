Wawa and Northshore of Lake Superior Weather: Sunny and Cool with Frost Risk

Today’s Weather: Sunny with Breezy Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, the weather at Wawa Airport is currently not observed, but the temperature is 5.7°C. The dew point is 2.1°C, with a humidity level of 78%. Winds are light from the north at 6 km/h, and the barometric pressure is at 101.4 kPa.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies. The wind will become north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h early this morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C, and the UV index is high at 6, indicating a need for sun protection if spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear with Frost Risk

Tonight, expect clear skies with a low temperature dropping to 3°C. There is a risk of frost, so precautions should be taken to protect sensitive plants and outdoor items.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Sunny and Warmer

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will be sunny with a high temperature of 21°C. The UV index will be high at 7. The night will turn cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and a low temperature of 9°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 19°C, and the night will continue to be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Wawa on June 10th is 29.4°C, while the lowest is -1.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a warm jacket or sweater is advisable due to the cool temperatures and brisk north wind. As the day progresses and temperatures reach 18°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable, but it’s wise to keep the jacket handy. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. With a risk of frost, it’s important to protect plants and sensitive items. Tomorrow’s sunny and warmer weather suggests lighter clothing for both the day and the evening.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Wawa and the Northshore of Lake Superior experience a significant lake effect? The proximity to Lake Superior means that the area can experience more moderated temperatures compared to regions farther inland. This influence can also lead to unique weather patterns, such as increased cloudiness and precipitation, particularly in the fall and winter months.