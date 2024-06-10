Thunder Bay Weather: Frost Advisory and Sunny Skies

Current Conditions and Forecast

Frost Advisory

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A frost advisory is in effect for Thunder Bay as temperatures have dropped to near freezing overnight. Residents should take precautions to protect sensitive plants and outdoor items from frost damage.

Today’s Weather: Clear and Cold Morning

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Thunder Bay Airport reported a temperature of 2.2°C. The sky is clear, with a barometric pressure of 101.9 kPa and rising. Humidity is high at 97%, with a dew point of 1.7°C. Winds are from the west-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies. The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light late this morning. The high temperature will reach 21°C, providing a warm and pleasant afternoon. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear and Cool

Tonight, expect clear skies with a low temperature dropping to 6°C, making for a cool evening.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will start with increasing cloudiness, with a few showers beginning in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 14°C, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 11°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Mix of Sun and Cloud

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 21°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 11°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Thunder Bay on June 10th is 31.1°C, while the lowest is 0.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a warm jacket or sweater is advisable due to the early morning cold temperatures and frost advisory. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and cloudy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat or umbrella ready due to the expected showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior can significantly influence its weather patterns? The lake effect can moderate temperatures, making winters milder and summers cooler compared to areas farther inland. This effect can also lead to increased cloudiness and precipitation, especially in the fall and winter months. The unique geography and climate make Thunder Bay an interesting case study for meteorologists and weather enthusiasts alike.