Sioux Lookout Weather: Frost Advisory and Sunny Skies

Today’s Weather: Mainly Clear and Moderate Temperatures Forecast

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Sioux Lookout Airport reported a temperature of 2.5°C. The sky is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 102.2 kPa and rising. The humidity is at 100%, with a dew point also at 2.5°C, indicating fully saturated air. Winds are light from the east-northeast at 3 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

A frost advisory is in effect, so precautions should be taken to protect sensitive plants and outdoor items from potential frost damage.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies with a high temperature reaching 22°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear and Cool

Tonight, expect clear skies initially, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will shift to the south, increasing to 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be around 9°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will see increasing cloudiness in the morning with showers expected. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 14°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 11°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 20°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Sioux Lookout on June 10th is 29.7°C, while the lowest is -1.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a warm jacket or sweater is advisable due to the early morning cold temperatures. As the day warms up to 22°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable, but it’s wise to keep a jacket handy. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and cloudy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat or umbrella ready due to the expected showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout’s weather can vary significantly due to its location in Northwestern Ontario? The area experiences a blend of continental and boreal climate influences, leading to large temperature variations and frequent weather changes. This makes Sioux Lookout a fascinating spot for meteorological studies and a prime location for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy diverse weather conditions.