Lake of the Woods and Kenora Weather: Clear Skies Turning Cloudy

Today’s Weather: Mainly Clear and Sunny

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Kenora Airport reported a temperature of 10.1°C. The sky is mainly clear, with a barometric pressure of 102.1 kPa and rising. The humidity is relatively low at 54%, with a dew point of 1.3°C. Winds are from the east at 11 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies with a high temperature reaching 21°C. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers

Tonight, expect a few clouds initially, with increasing cloudiness after midnight followed by showers. The wind will shift to the south, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be around 11°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Showers with Breezy Conditions

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will start with showers ending in the afternoon, then becoming cloudy with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, becoming west at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 19°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Mix of Sun and Cloud

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 21°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Kenora on June 10th is 30.0°C, while the lowest is 2.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cool temperatures. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and cloudy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat or umbrella ready due to the expected showers and breezy conditions.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Lake of the Woods and Kenora are known for their significant weather variations due to the large water body’s influence? Lake of the Woods can moderate temperatures, making the area experience cooler summers and milder winters compared to inland regions. This geographical feature contributes to the region’s popularity for outdoor activities like fishing, boating, and hiking, with the lake providing a scenic backdrop and a natural air conditioner during the summer months.