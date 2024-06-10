Fort Frances Weather: Frost Advisory and Sunny Skies for June 10 2024

Current Conditions and Forecast

Frost Advisory

A frost advisory is in effect for Fort Frances as temperatures have dropped to near freezing overnight. Residents should take precautions to protect sensitive plants and outdoor items from frost damage.

Today’s Weather: Clear and Cold Morning

As of 4:00 AM CDT on Monday, June 10, 2024, Fort Frances is experiencing a temperature of 2.1°C. The dew point is 1.6°C with a humidity level of 97%, indicating very moist air. Winds are light from the west-southwest at 4 km/h, and the barometric pressure is at 102.2 kPa and rising.

Today’s forecast predicts sunny skies. The wind will become easterly at 20 km/h late this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 23°C, providing a warm and pleasant afternoon. The UV index is high at 7, so sun protection is recommended for any outdoor activities.

Tonight’s Weather: Clear with Increasing Clouds

Tonight, expect clear skies initially, with increasing cloudiness after midnight followed by showers. The wind will shift to the south, increasing to 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be around 10°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Showers with Breezy Conditions

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, will start with showers ending in the afternoon, then becoming cloudy with a 40 percent chance of additional showers. The wind will be from the south at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 19°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 60 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will be 12°C.

Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high temperature will be 22°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 13°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Fort Frances on June 10th is 31.0°C, while the lowest is 0.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a warm jacket or sweater is advisable due to the early morning cold temperatures and frost advisory. As the day warms up to 23°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool evening conditions. Tomorrow’s cooler and cloudy weather suggests wearing layers and having a raincoat or umbrella ready due to the expected showers and breezy conditions.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Fort Frances, located along the Rainy River and near Rainy Lake, experiences significant temperature variations due to its geographic location? The area’s weather is influenced by both continental and lake effects, which can lead to rapid changes in weather patterns. This makes Fort Frances an interesting location for meteorological studies and a prime spot for outdoor activities year-round.