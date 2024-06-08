Thunder Bay Weather: Rain Showers with Cloudy Skies for Saturday June 8th

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Light Rainshowers Turning to Cloudy

As of 7:30 AM EDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Thunder Bay Airport reported a temperature of 9.4°C. Light rainshowers are currently falling, with a barometric pressure of 100.7 kPa and falling. The humidity is high at 91%, with a dew point of 8.0°C. Winds are from the west-southwest at 8 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. The west wind will strengthen, becoming 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms

Tonight, the weather will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The wind will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h after midnight. The low temperature will be around 10°C, making for a cool and breezy night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy Morning Clearing in the Afternoon

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will start off cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. The skies will clear late in the afternoon. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 19°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tomorrow Night

Expect clear skies with a low temperature of 5°C, continuing the cool trend.

Monday’s Weather: Sunny and Clear

Monday, June 10, 2024, is expected to be sunny with a high of 21°C. The night will be clear with a low of 5°C, making for a crisp and cool evening.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Thunder Bay on June 8th is 31.1°C, while the lowest is 1.3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cooler temperatures and light rainshowers. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the moderate UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warmer jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool and breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having a windbreaker due to the gusty winds, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay’s proximity to Lake Superior can significantly influence its weather patterns? The lake effect can moderate temperatures, making winters milder and summers cooler compared to areas farther inland. This effect can also lead to increased cloudiness and precipitation, especially in the fall and winter months. The unique geography and climate make Thunder Bay an interesting case study for meteorologists and weather enthusiasts alike.