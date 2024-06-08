Thunder Bay Border Cats Dominate Duluth Huskies 9-1 on Friday Night

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Get ready to roar! Our Border Cats smashed the Duluth Huskies 9-1 on Friday night at Wade Stadium, claiming a 2-1 lead in the Superior Cup series and boosting their top-notch record to 9-2 in the Great Plains East Division.

Jack Pineau from Creighton University dazzled on the mound, pitching seven stellar innings, allowing only four hits and one run, and striking out eight for his first win of the season.

The Cats broke the game wide open with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by Cole Ketzner’s bases-clearing double. Ketzner, from the University of South Alabama, led the charge with two hits, raising his team-leading batting average to a scorching .429.

Kyle Morrison, in his debut from Shelton State CC, went 2-for-5 and drove in three runs. Lucas Terilli of Eastern New Mexico University added three hits and three runs, while Zane Skansi and Greg Lachance chipped in with two hits each.

The Cats and Huskies wrap up their two-game set in Duluth on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET. Caleb Bunch from Northwestern State University will make his first start of the season after a strong 2023 showing with a 4-1 record and a 1.84 ERA.

Don’t Miss the Next Home Game! Join the crowd and roar for the Cat’s on a special Father’s Day game at Port Arthur Stadium on Sunday. It’s the perfect way to celebrate with the family while cheering on our Border Cats!

