Sioux Lookout Weather: Cool and Cloudy with Breezy Conditions for June 8th

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Mainly Sunny to Cloudy

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Sioux Lookout Airport reported a temperature of 9.1°C. The sky is mainly sunny, with a barometric pressure of 100.8 kPa and steady. Humidity is high at 95%, giving a damp feel with a dew point of 8.3°C. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 7 km/h, and visibility is good at 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast indicates mainly cloudy skies. The wind will shift and strengthen, becoming northwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 19°C, and the UV index is high at 6, necessitating sun protection if you are outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The northwest wind will persist at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The low temperature will be around 6°C, making for a chilly night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy Morning Clearing Later

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will start off cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. The skies will clear late in the morning. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 18°C, and the UV index will remain high at 6.

Tomorrow Night

The skies will be clear with a low temperature of 5°C, continuing the cool trend.

Monday’s Weather: Sunny with Evening Clouds

Monday, June 10, 2024, is expected to be sunny with a high of 24°C. However, cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected at night, with a low of 9°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Sioux Lookout on June 8th is 31.2°C, while the lowest is 1.7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cooler temperatures. As the day warms up to 19°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warmer jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool and breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having a windbreaker due to the gusty winds, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sioux Lookout, known as the “Hub of the North,” experiences a significant impact from its proximity to numerous lakes and forests? This unique geography can result in rapid weather changes, with cooler temperatures in the summer due to lake breezes and significant snowfall in the winter. These conditions contribute to the area’s popularity for outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, and snowmobiling.