Sault Ste. Marie Weather: Cool Start with Increasing Clouds for June 8 2024

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy Turning Cloudy

As of 7:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie Airport reported a temperature of 6.7°C. The sky is partly cloudy, with a barometric pressure of 100.8 kPa and rising. The humidity is at 100%, indicating a very damp morning with a dew point matching the air temperature at 6.7°C. Winds are light from the east-northeast at 5 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast indicates increasing cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 19°C, making for a mild and pleasant afternoon. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting moderate sun exposure risks.

Tonight’s Weather: Mainly Cloudy with Showers

Tonight, the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h, contributing to a brisk evening. The low temperature will drop to 8°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. The wind will come from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, which will make it feel cooler. The high temperature will be 14°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy periods with a low of 6°C, maintaining the cool trend.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Sault Ste. Marie on June 8th is 29.4°C, while the lowest is 1.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, you’ll want to start the day with a warm jacket or sweater due to the cool morning temperatures. As it warms up to 19°C in the afternoon, lighter clothing will be more comfortable. An umbrella might be useful in the afternoon with the chance of showers. For tonight, a warm jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cooler, breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having a windbreaker or raincoat due to the wind and potential for showers.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie’s location near Lake Superior significantly influences its weather? The lake acts as a natural air conditioner in the summer, keeping temperatures cooler. This same effect can lead to increased snowfall in the winter due to lake-effect snow, which occurs when cold air moves over the relatively warmer waters of the lake.