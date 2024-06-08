June 8 2024: Winnipeg Weather Outlook: Sunshine with Afternoon Showers

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Mainly Sunny with Afternoon Clouds

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reported a temperature of 8.1°C. The sky is mainly sunny, with a barometric pressure of 101.0 kPa and rising. Humidity is high at 95%, with a dew point of 7.3°C. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 3 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. The northwest wind will increase to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h early this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index is high at 6, indicating a need for sun protection if spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Partly Cloudy with Evening Showers

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. The wind will continue from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will become light late this evening. The low temperature will drop to 7°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Mainly Sunny with Cloudy Periods

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will start mainly sunny but will become mainly cloudy in the morning. There is a 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. The skies will clear late in the afternoon. The wind will shift to the north, becoming 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be 17°C, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Tomorrow Night

Expect clear skies with a low temperature of 8°C, making for a crisp and cool night.

Monday’s Weather: Increasing Cloudiness

Monday, June 10, 2024, will see increasing cloudiness with a high of 23°C. Rain is expected at night with a low of 14°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Winnipeg on June 8th is 32.2°C, while the lowest is 2.1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cooler temperatures. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warmer jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool and breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having a windbreaker due to the gusty winds, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg, often referred to as the “Gateway to the West,” experiences some of the most extreme weather variations in Canada? The city’s flat terrain and location far from large bodies of water contribute to its wide range of temperatures, from hot summers to bitterly cold winters. These conditions make Winnipeg a prime location for studying weather patterns and atmospheric phenomena.