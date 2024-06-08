June 8, 2024: Toronto Weather: Sunny Start with Increasing Clouds

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Mainly Sunny to Cloudy

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Toronto Pearson International Airport reported a temperature of 12.1°C. The weather is mainly sunny, with a barometric pressure of 100.7 kPa and rising. The humidity stands at 86%, making the air feel slightly damp. Winds are coming from the west at 18 km/h, providing a gentle breeze. Visibility is excellent, stretching up to 24 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts a transition from mainly sunny to mainly cloudy skies. The west wind will increase to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h later this morning. The high temperature will reach 22°C, so expect a warm and pleasant afternoon. The UV index is rated at 7, which is considered high, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers

Tonight, the skies will remain mainly cloudy. A few showers are expected to begin in the evening and end before morning. The west wind will persist at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will become light by evening. The low temperature will be around 13°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will be predominantly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will pick up again, becoming westerly at 30 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 20°C, and the UV index will be low at 1.

Tomorrow Night

Expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers. The low temperature will dip to 11°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Toronto on June 8th is 34.1°C, while the lowest is 6.7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater will be suitable for the cooler morning temperatures. As the day warms up, you might want to switch to lighter clothing, especially if you plan to be outside. Don’t forget sunscreen due to the high UV index. For tonight, a light jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool, breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having an umbrella and possibly a raincoat handy, given the potential for showers and a thunderstorm.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto’s unique location by Lake Ontario can significantly influence its weather patterns? The lake effect can moderate temperatures, making winters milder and summers cooler compared to inland areas. This phenomenon can also lead to increased cloudiness and precipitation, especially in the fall and winter months.