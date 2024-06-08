June 8 2024: Kenora Weather: Sunny Mornings with Afternoon Clouds

Current Conditions and Forecast

Today’s Weather: Mainly Sunny with Increasing Clouds

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Kenora Airport reported a temperature of 10.1°C. The sky is mainly sunny, with a barometric pressure of 100.9 kPa and steady. Humidity is at 84%, making the air feel slightly humid with a dew point of 7.5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 12 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. The northwest wind will strengthen, becoming 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h by this morning. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index is high at 6, indicating a need for sun protection if spending time outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather: Partly Cloudy with Showers

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The northwest wind will continue at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The low temperature will be around 8°C, making for a cool night.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Cloudy Morning Clearing in the Afternoon

Sunday, June 9, 2024, will start off cloudy but will clear early in the afternoon. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be 20°C, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Tomorrow Night

The skies will be clear with a low temperature of 9°C, setting up a cool and calm night.

Monday’s Weather: Sunny with Evening Clouds

Monday, June 10, 2024, promises to be sunny with a high of 23°C. However, cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers are expected at night, with a low of 12°C.

Historic Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Kenora on June 8th is 30.5°C, while the lowest is 2.3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, a light jacket or sweater is advisable in the morning due to the cooler temperatures. As the day warms up to 21°C, lighter clothing will be more suitable. Given the high UV index, sunscreen and protective clothing are recommended if you are outside. For tonight, a warmer jacket will be necessary to stay comfortable in the cool and breezy conditions. Tomorrow’s weather suggests having a windbreaker due to the gusty winds, with lighter clothing for the warmer afternoon.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Did you know that Kenora, situated on the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, experiences a significant influence from the lake? This location results in milder temperatures in the summer and can contribute to substantial snowfall in the winter. The lake’s presence also enhances recreational opportunities, making Kenora a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.