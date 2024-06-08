Billionaire Frank Stronach Faces Historic Sexual Assault Charges

By
James Murray
-
12023
Peel Regional Police

Region of Peel – Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have charged a 91-year-old male from Aurora in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980’s to as recent as 2023.

On June 7, 2024, Frank Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences, rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault x2 and forcible confinement. He has been released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators of the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Previous articleWaterfront District BIA to Present Parking Deputation to City Council
Next articleThunder Bay Border Cats Dominate Duluth Huskies 9-1 on Friday Night
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR