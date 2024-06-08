Billionaire Frank Stronach Faces Historic Sexual Assault Charges

Region of Peel – Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have charged a 91-year-old male from Aurora in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980’s to as recent as 2023.

On June 7, 2024, Frank Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences, rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault x2 and forcible confinement. He has been released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators of the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.