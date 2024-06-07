Physical Altercation at City Hall Bus Terminal Under Investigation

Thunder Bay, ON – At approximately 6 a.m. today, a physical altercation occurred at the City Hall bus terminal involving a City Transit Operator and a member of the public.

The incident has been reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service. City of Thunder Bay officials have launched an investigation, and the transit operator involved is currently on leave pending its outcome.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all Thunder Bay Transit employees, passengers, and members of the public,” stated City Manager Norm Gale.

The City of Thunder Bay adds in a media statement, “At this time, no interviews will be granted”.