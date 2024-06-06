Winnipeg Weather Outlook: Mostly Cloudy with Gusty Winds

Cloudy Skies and Chance of Showers

Current Conditions in Winnipeg

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the weather at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 10°C. The humidity is at 92%, making the air feel cool and slightly damp. The dew point is 9.1°C. The barometric pressure is 100.0 kPa and rising, suggesting improving weather conditions. Winds are coming from the west-northwest at 23 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Detailed Weather Forecast

Today: The forecast for Winnipeg calls for cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers this morning. Winds will be strong from the northwest, reaching 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The high temperature will be 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight: The sky will clear this evening, and winds will diminish, becoming light after midnight. The low temperature will be 8°C.

Friday, June 7: The day will start sunny, with a mix of sun and cloud developing in the afternoon and a 30% chance of showers late in the day. Winds will pick up from the northwest, becoming 30 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be 21°C, with a high UV index of 7.

Friday Night: Expect clear skies with a low of 8°C.

Saturday, June 8: The forecast predicts sunny conditions with a high of 24°C.

Saturday Night: Clear skies will continue with a low of 9°C.

Historic Temperature Data

For June 6th, historical temperature records for Winnipeg show:

Historic High : 32.2°C

: 32.2°C Historic Low: 1.7°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool and windy conditions, it is advisable to wear warm, wind-resistant clothing. A light jacket will be useful, especially in the morning and evening. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the moderate UV index during the day.

Conclusion

Winnipeg can expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning showers and strong northwest winds today. Conditions will improve in the evening with clearing skies. Prepare for the weather by dressing warmly and being mindful of the gusty winds.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg’s highest recorded temperature on June 6th was a scorching 32.2°C, highlighting the potential for significant temperature variability this time of year.