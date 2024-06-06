Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: Light Rain and Increasing Showers

Cloudy Skies with Gusty Winds Expected

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the weather at Thunder Bay Airport is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 11°C. The humidity is high at 98%, contributing to the damp conditions. The dew point is 10.4°C, close to the current temperature. The barometric pressure is 99.4 kPa and falling, indicating that the rainy weather is likely to continue. Winds are light from the west-northwest at 6 km/h, and visibility is 32 km.

Detailed Weather Forecast

Today: The day will remain cloudy with a 70% chance of showers, increasing from a 30% chance earlier this morning. Winds will shift to the west, becoming stronger at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tonight: The sky will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Winds will continue from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The low temperature will be 10°C.

Friday, June 7: The weather will continue to be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the morning. Winds will still be from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be 20°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Friday Night: There will be cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers. The low will be around 10°C.

Saturday, June 8: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 17°C.

Saturday Night: Cloudy periods will continue with a low of 11°C.

Historic Temperature Data

For June 6th, historical temperature records for Thunder Bay show:

Historic High : 28.8°C

: 28.8°C Historic Low: 1.5°C

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cool, rainy, and windy conditions, it is advisable to wear warm, waterproof clothing. A rain jacket and umbrella will be useful to stay dry. Layering your clothing can help maintain comfort throughout the day, especially with the gusty winds.

Conclusion

Thunder Bay can expect light rain this morning, increasing to a higher chance of showers with strong winds from the west. Prepare for the weather by dressing warmly and carrying appropriate rain gear.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay’s highest recorded temperature on June 6th was 28.8°C, demonstrating the potential for significant weather variability this time of year.