Northwest District Wildfire Update: No New Fires Confirmed on June 5

Date: June 5, 2024 Time of Report: 17:12 CDT

Current Wildfire Status

The Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services report that there were no new wildland fires confirmed and no active fires in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 5.

Fire Hazard Levels

At the time of this update, the wildland fire hazard is classified as moderate to high across the north and east sides of the Greenstone sector. The rest of the Northwest Region is experiencing a low fire hazard.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

The Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services remind the public to exercise caution when performing any outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider using composting methods or your local landfill. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have tools and water readily available to contain the fire.

Review the complete set of Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure safe burning practices.

Reporting Wildfires

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, dial 9-1-1.

Stay informed and practice safe fire management to protect our forests and communities from wildfires.