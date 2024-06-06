Multiple Charges Laid Following Motorcycle Event in Greenstone

GREENSTONE, ON – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid several charges following a motorcycle event in the Municipality of Greenstone on June 1, 2024.

Collaborative Enforcement Effort

The Greenstone OPP Detachment, with support from the OPP Northwest Region Intelligence Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, Biker Enforcement Unit, Traffic Unit, Thunder Bay Police Service, and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, conducted proactive enforcement during the event. This collaborative effort was aimed at ensuring public safety and compliance with traffic laws.

Highway Traffic Act Violations

As a result of their efforts, three motorcycles were removed from the roadway, and several charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Among these charges were two violations for helmet infractions discovered during roadside inspections. The enforcement highlights the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain safety on the roads.

Criminal Charges and Court Appearance

In addition to the HTA charges, Marcel AUDET, a 50-year-old resident of Nakina, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. AUDET also faced multiple HTA offences, including:

Follow too Closely

Fail to Wear Proper Helmet on Motorcycle

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Greenstone on July 25, 2024.

The proactive measures taken by the OPP and supporting agencies during the motorcycle event in Greenstone underscore the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic regulations. The upcoming court appearance will address the charges laid, reflecting the serious approach to enforcement in the region.