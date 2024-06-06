Doubleheader on Deck for Thunder Bay Border Cats

Rain Delays Border Cats Showdown Against Huskies

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Last night, the only thing stopping the Thunder Bay Border Cats from securing a victory was the weather! Rain and soggy field conditions at Port Arthur Stadium led to the postponement of their Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies.

But fear not, baseball fans! The action is set to resume today with a thrilling doubleheader starting at 5:35 PM. Both games of this twinbill will be seven innings each, promising an evening packed with excitement and competitive play.

Taking the mound for the Border Cats, we’ve got a dynamic duo of pitchers ready to shine. First up, it’s Japanese righthander Kansai Sugimoto (Can-zay / Soo-ghee-moe-toe), known for his precision and power.

Following him, making his season debut, is Julian Parson, a righthander from Mississauga, Ontario. Both pitchers are geared up to deliver a stellar performance and lead the Cats to victory.

Get ready, Thunder Bay! It’s going to be a fantastic evening of baseball. Grab your seats and cheer on the Border Cats as they take on the Huskies in this much-anticipated doubleheader showdown.

Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers

Adult: $16.00

Senior (60+): $13.00

Students (with student ID card): $13.00

Children (4-12): $5.00

Infants (3 and under): FREE

One ticket is good for both games with a 30-minute break in between.