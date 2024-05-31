Border Cats Suffer Narrow Defeat in Walk-Off Thriller

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – NetNewsLedger Sports fans, it was a night of dramatic finishes and standout performances across the Northwoods League.

The Thunder Bay Border Cats suffered a tough loss finishing off their successful road trip, falling 5-4 to the La Crosse Loggers in a walk-off thriller. Rj Hamilton played hero for the Loggers, smashing a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

Logan McIntyre (University of Missouri-St. Louis) led Thunder Bay at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Kansai Sugimoto (Yavapai CC) had a solid start on the mound for the Cats as the Japanese righthander pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits, with three strikeouts. Lucas Terilli (Eastern New Mexico University) took the loss in relief.

Logan McIntyre (University of Missouri-St. Louis) led Thunder Bay at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Kansai Sugimoto (Yavapai CC) had a solid start on the mound for the Cats as the Japanese righthander pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits, with three strikeouts. Lucas Terilli (Eastern New Mexico University) took the loss in relief.

Following a 3-1 road trip, the Cats return to Port Arthur Stadium tonight for their home opener against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Thunder Bay native Jack Pineau (Creighton University) will make his second consecutive opening night start for the Cats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35pm and a fireworks show will follow the game.

There’s also live music in the courtyard outside of the stadium featuring Neil Herman beginning at 5:45pm. Gates open at 6:00pm and the first 250 fans receive a 2024 magnetic schedule courtesy of Intrepid Bus Charters. It’s also “Fly Away Friday’s” as fans 19-years of age & over have a chance to win a trip for two anywhere Porter Airlines flies.

Sunday and Monday the Eau Claire Express are in for two games, Sunday is a 5:05 pm start, and Monday is 6:35 for first pitch.

Wednesday and Thursday the Duluth Huskies will be at Port Arthur Stadium.

Leprechauns Earn First Win, Woodchucks Continue Hot Streak

Meanwhile, the Royal Oak Leprechauns danced their way to their first win of the season, trouncing the Lakeshore Chinooks 19-10 in a high-scoring affair. Evan Bottone led the charge for the Leprechauns, launching a three-run homer and collecting four RBIs.

The Wausau Woodchucks continued their scorching start to the season, sweeping the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with a 10-6 win. Daniel Galvan was dominant on the mound for the Woodchucks, striking out ten batters over seven innings.

In other action around the league, the Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-5, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks edged the Kenosha Kingfish 5-4, the Rockford Rivets rallied to beat the Kalamazoo Growlers 7-6, the Rochester Honkers powered past the Eau Claire Express 8-5, the Green Bay Rockers topped the Madison Mallards 5-3, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters blanked the Waterloo Bucks 2-1, the Duluth Huskies routed the Bismarck Larks 10-4, the Minot Hot Tots walked off the St. Cloud Rox 7-6 in ten innings, and the Willmar Stingers used a five-run seventh inning to overcome the Badlands Big Sticks 7-3.

It’s still early in the season, but the Northwoods League is already shaping up to be a thrilling summer of baseball.

Stay tuned to NetNewsLedger Sports for all the latest game updates and highlights.