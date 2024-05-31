Current Conditions in Greater Sudbury

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Greater Sudbury is experiencing mainly clear skies with a temperature of 6°C, observed at the Greater Sudbury Airport. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising, indicating stable and pleasant weather ahead. The dew point is at 4.1°C, and the humidity level is quite high at 85%, contributing to the cool morning feel. Winds are from the west-northwest at 11 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

Today, Greater Sudbury will bask in sunny skies with a high of 24°C. Winds will shift to the west, increasing to 20 km/h this morning. The UV index is expected to reach 7, which is high, so protective measures against the sun are recommended. Tonight, the skies will remain clear with a low of 9°C. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Start the day with layers, including a warm jacket for the cool morning, and transition to lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts by the afternoon. Sunscreen and a hat will be essential due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tomorrow, Greater Sudbury will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising to a high of 26°C. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h by late morning. The UV index remains high at 7. In the evening, the weather will become cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light summer wear will be suitable for most of the day, but keep a light jacket or windbreaker handy for the gusty winds and potential evening showers. Sunscreen and sunglasses are also advisable due to the high UV index.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Greater Sudbury has seen varied weather conditions over the years. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 32.2°C in 1987, while the lowest temperature recorded was -2.3°C in 1961. These historical extremes highlight the range of weather conditions that can occur at this time of year.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Greater Sudbury’s highest recorded temperature for May 31 was a scorching 32.2°C in 1987? Such extreme temperatures demonstrate the variability of late spring weather in this region.