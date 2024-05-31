Current Conditions in Winnipeg

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Winnipeg is enjoying mainly clear skies with a temperature of 11°C, observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions. The dew point is at 5.8°C, with a humidity level of 73%, making for a crisp and pleasant morning. Winds are from the southwest at 27 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

Winnipeg is set to experience sunny skies throughout the day with a high of 22°C. Winds will shift from southwest to west, increasing to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h by this morning. The UV index is expected to be 6, which is high, so sun protection is advisable. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, becoming light later in the evening. The low will be 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layering is key today. Start with a light jacket or sweater for the cool morning, transitioning to lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts by the afternoon. Be prepared for gusty winds, and have an umbrella or raincoat handy for the chance of evening showers. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tomorrow will bring mainly sunny skies with a high of 23°C. Winds will remain from the west at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The UV index will be high again at 6. In the evening, the skies will clear with a low of 11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable summer clothing will be suitable for most of the day. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary due to the high UV index, and a light jacket may be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Winnipeg has experienced a range of weather conditions. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 32.8°C in 1934, while the lowest was -1.7°C in 1961. These extremes highlight the variability of late spring weather in the region.

Weather Trivia

