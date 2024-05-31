Current Conditions in Sioux Lookout

As of 4:41 AM CDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 14°C, observed at Sioux Lookout Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and falling, indicating a change in weather conditions. The dew point is also at 14°C, with humidity at 100%, making for a damp and humid morning. Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

Today, Sioux Lookout will start with mainly cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of showers early this morning. However, the skies are expected to clear by mid-morning. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h by late morning. The high for today will be 22°C, with a UV index of 6, which is high, so sun protection is recommended. Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers overnight, and there is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, but will become light late this evening. The low will be 11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Start the day with a rain jacket or umbrella due to the potential morning showers. Layered clothing is advisable as temperatures rise, with light summer attire appropriate by afternoon. Be prepared for gusty winds, and apply sunscreen due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

On Saturday, Sioux Lookout will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning, then shift to the west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h in the afternoon. The high will be 20°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. In the evening, the skies will clear with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable clothing is recommended for most of the day, with a windbreaker or jacket for the gusty conditions. Keep an umbrella or raincoat handy for the chance of showers. Sunscreen is also advisable due to the moderate UV index.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Sioux Lookout has experienced a variety of weather conditions. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 29.4°C in 1962, while the lowest was -1.7°C in 1984. These extremes demonstrate the variability of late spring weather in the region.

Weather Trivia

