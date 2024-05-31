SIOUX LOOKOUT – HEALTH – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is investigating a probable case of measles in an infant in the Sioux Lookout area. A probable case is someone with signs and symptoms of measles, with travel to an area of known measles spread. NWHU is reaching out to known contacts directly.

In situations where not all contacts can be identified, the public is being advised of possible measles exposure at the following locations: Note that measles is an airborne illness so anyone who was present at the locations listed below during the specified times is considered to have been exposed to measles.

Place Address Exposure Start Date and Time Exposure End Date and Time Early ON Centre at Sioux Mountain School 89 1st Ave N, Sioux Lookout ON P8T 1B5 May 27/24 at 10am May 29/24 at 5 pm Fresh Market 79 Queen Street, Sioux Lookout, ON P8T1A1 May 27/24 at 10 am May 27/24 at 2pm Giant Tiger 12 Fifth Ave, Sioux Lookout, ON P8T 1E1 May 28/24 at 11am May 28/24 at 4pm Remedy’s Pharmacy 75 King St, Sioux Lookout, ON P8T 1B1 May 28/24 at 11 am May 28/24 at 4pm Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre Emergency Department 1 Meno Ya Win Way, Sioux Lookout, ON P8T 1B4 May 29/24 at 5pm May 30/24 at 2:30 am

Actions for those who visited the above locations during the listed times

Check vaccination records to ensure protection from measles. Those born before 1970 are considered immune (unless they are health care workers or military personnel) as measles was widely circulating at that time. However, those unsure if they had a previous measles infection are encouraged to get one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine for protection.

Anyone born in 1970 or later requires two doses of a measles vaccine or proof of immunity through a blood test. If you have only had one dose or are unsure of your vaccination status: Call your health care provider Call or email your local NWHU at vaccines@nwhu.on.ca Check your record through ICON

Children aged 6 months to 4 years who have been exposed in the locations above are eligible to get a dose of MMR vaccine early. Please see below for MMR clinic location. Monitor for symptoms until June 19/24. Anyone exposed to measles can develop symptoms up to 21 days after the exposure. Symptoms can include a high fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, runny nose, small spots with white centres inside the mouth, sore eyes, sensitivity to light, and a red blotchy rash lasting four to seven days.

Watch for symptoms even if you are vaccinated against measles. If symptoms develop, isolate at home and do not attend work or school. See a health care provider for testing and call ahead to clinics before attending and let them know you were exposed to measles. Call NWHU for further directions at 807-468-3147. All contacts should avoid contact with high-risk individuals (infants under 12 months, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, and avoid settings or gatherings where high-risk individuals are likely to frequent (health care settings, schools and daycares, mom and baby groups).

If none of the above applies to you, your measles risk is very low. We welcome your questions and immunization updates, however, we ask that you wait until June 10th to contact Northwestern Health Unit if you are not in a group at immediate risk, so that resources can be used to contain the current risk.

MMR Vaccination Clinic

All Ontarians are eligible for free measles vaccination through NWHU and primary care clinics.

NWHU will be holding an MMR immunization clinic Friday, May 31st at NWHU office starting at 10:15am

Anyone who is a contact or family member of a contact or attended an exposure setting, is born after 1970 and is unsure of their vaccination status or has less than two doses of measles containing vaccine should attend.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread easily to others when an infected person coughs, talks, or sneezes, and then another person breathes in the virus particles in the air. This can happen up to 2 hours after the person with the infection has left the area. It can also be spread by direct contact with the secretions from the infected persons mouth or nose. Vaccination is usually given at 12 months and between four to six years of age. Vaccination can be given as early as 6 months to those at high risk of exposure to measles. Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine such as the MMR vaccine or has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection.