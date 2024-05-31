THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Summer in Thunder Bay means baseball season, and there’s no better place to enjoy this favourite pastime than at Port Arthur Stadium, home of the Northwoods League’s Thunder Bay Border Cats.

A family outing to the ballpark promises an evening filled with fun, excitement, and memories that will last a lifetime.

A Family-Friendly Atmosphere

From the moment you step into Port Arthur Stadium, you’ll feel the welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere. The stadium’s intimate setting means there’s not a bad seat in the house, so you can enjoy the game up close and personal.

Kids will love the chance to run the bases after the game and meet the players for autographs, creating unforgettable moments they’ll cherish.

Affordable Fun for All

A Border Cats game is not just a fun outing; it’s also an affordable one. Ticket prices are budget-friendly, and there are special deals and promotions throughout the season, making it easy for families of all sizes to enjoy a night out at the ballpark.

Load up the Bases and Get your Tickets Grandstand/Party Decks/1st Base Bleachers Adult: $16.00 Senior (60+): $13.00 Students (with student ID card): $13.00 Children (4-12): $5.00 Infants (3 and under): FREE

More Than Just Baseball

Musical Chairs at the Border Cats

Between innings, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep the whole family engaged. From on-field contests and games to music and mascot shenanigans, there’s never a dull moment at a Border Cats game.

The stadium’s concession stands offer a wide variety of tasty treats and refreshing drinks, ensuring everyone stays fuelled up for the fun.

Supporting Local Talent

Attending a Border Cats game is also a great way to support local talent. The Northwoods League features some of the best collegiate baseball players, and many former Border Cats have gone on to play professionally. Who knows, you might be watching a future MLB star!

A Summer Tradition

For many Thunder Bay families, attending Border Cats games is a beloved summer tradition. The excitement of the game, the camaraderie of the crowd, and the beautiful summer evenings create a magical atmosphere that keeps families coming back year after year.

Plan Your Outing Today

If you’re looking for a fun and affordable family outing this summer, look no further than the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Check out their schedule, grab your tickets, and head to Port Arthur Stadium for a night of baseball, fun, and memories. Go Cats!