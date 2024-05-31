Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

As of 6:00 AM EDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 8°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.7 kPa and falling, indicating that changes in the weather are expected. The dew point is at 5.6°C, with a humidity level of 84%, creating a cool and slightly damp morning. Winds are from the northeast at 6 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

This morning, Thunder Bay will have cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of showers. However, the skies will clear by the afternoon, bringing sunny weather. Winds will shift to the south and increase to 20 km/h this afternoon. The high temperature will reach 21°C, and the UV index will be 7, which is high, so sun protection is recommended. Tonight, expect increasing cloudiness early in the evening with a 40% chance of showers overnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low will be 11°C.

Tonight the Thunder Bay Border Cats will start their first homestand of the 2024 Northwoods League baseball action. There will be fireworks after the game. It is a perfect way to get the season started for the family with a night of baseball!

The Cats are coming off a very successful road trip with three wins and one lose, and will need the power of the fans helping roar them on tonight!

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layering is advisable due to the cool start and warm afternoon. A light jacket or sweater for the morning, transitioning to lighter clothing such as t-shirts and shorts by the afternoon, will be comfortable. Be prepared for possible showers and have an umbrella or raincoat handy. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny in the morning, with increasing cloudiness near noon and a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 23°C, and the UV index will remain high at 7. In the evening, expect cloudy periods with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light and comfortable summer clothing will be suitable for most of the day. Sunscreen and sunglasses are necessary due to the high UV index. Keep a raincoat or umbrella handy for the afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms. A light jacket may be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Thunder Bay has seen a variety of weather conditions. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 30.0°C in 1969, while the lowest was -1.1°C in 1983. These extremes highlight the variability of late spring weather in the region.

