Current Conditions in Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

As of 5:00 AM CDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region is experiencing misty conditions with a temperature of 13°C, observed at Kenora Airport. The barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and rising, suggesting that the weather is stabilizing. The dew point matches the current temperature at 12.8°C, with humidity at 100%, creating a damp and misty atmosphere. Winds are coming from the south-southwest at 10 km/h, and visibility is reduced to 5 km due to the mist.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

The weather will improve as the day progresses, becoming mainly sunny with a high of 21°C. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, and then further increasing to 40 km/h with gusts up to 60 km/h by late morning. The UV index is expected to be 6, which is high, so sun protection is recommended. Tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light in the evening, and shifting to the west at 20 km/h before morning. The low will be 11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Layering is advisable due to the cool, misty start. A light jacket or sweater for the morning, transitioning to lighter clothing such as t-shirts and jeans in the afternoon, will be comfortable. Be prepared for gusty winds and have an umbrella or raincoat handy for the chance of evening showers. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential due to the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The high temperature will be 20°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5. In the evening, the skies will clear with a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light layers and comfortable clothing are recommended for most of the day. Keep a raincoat or umbrella handy for the afternoon showers and potential thunderstorms. Sunscreen is still necessary due to the moderate UV index.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region has seen a variety of weather conditions. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 30.6°C in 1988, while the lowest was -1.1°C in 1964. These extremes highlight the variability of late spring weather in the region.

Weather Trivia

