Current Conditions in Toronto

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Toronto is waking up to mainly clear skies. The temperature is a cool 10°C, observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The barometric pressure is 102.3 kPa and rising, indicating stable weather conditions. The dew point is at 2.6°C, and the humidity level stands at 61%, making for a refreshing start to the day. Winds are coming from the north-northwest at 12 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

Toronto is set for a sunny day with temperatures climbing to a high of 25°C. The UV index is 7, which is considered high, so wearing sunscreen and protective clothing is advisable. Tonight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to a low of 12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: With the day starting cool and warming up significantly, layering is key. A light jacket for the morning and cooler evening, with comfortable summer wear like shorts and a t-shirt for the afternoon, will keep you comfortable. Don’t forget your sunglasses and sunscreen.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Expect mainly sunny conditions throughout Saturday with a high of 24°C. Clouds will start to gather late in the afternoon, leading to a likelihood of showers in the evening. The temperature at night will be around 14°C. The UV index will be low at 1 during the day.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Another day for light summer clothing, but keep an umbrella or a light rain jacket handy for the evening showers. It would be a good idea to have a warmer layer available for the cooler night temperatures.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this day in Toronto’s weather history, the highest recorded temperature was 33.1°C in 1944, and the lowest was a chilly 1.1°C in 1962. This highlights the variability in late spring weather in the region, ranging from unseasonably warm to quite cold.

Weather Trivia

