Current Conditions in Sault Ste. Marie

As of 5:00 AM EDT on Friday, May 31, 2024, Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing shallow fog with a chilly temperature of 0°C, observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The barometric pressure is 102.3 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. The dew point matches the current temperature at 0.1°C, with humidity at 100%, contributing to the foggy conditions. Winds are from the east-northeast at 7 km/h, and visibility is a decent 32 km despite the fog.

Today’s Forecast: Friday, May 31, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie is expected to clear up and enjoy sunny skies today with temperatures reaching a high of 22°C. Winds will shift to the south, increasing to 20 km/h in the afternoon. The UV index is anticipated to be 7, which is high, so taking precautions against sun exposure is recommended. Tonight, the weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Due to the cold start, a warm jacket is necessary for the morning. As temperatures rise in the afternoon, switch to lighter clothing such as t-shirts and jeans. Sunscreen and sunglasses are essential to protect against the high UV index.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: Saturday, June 1, 2024

On Saturday, Sault Ste. Marie will experience a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24°C. Winds will become southerly at 20 km/h in the afternoon. The UV index remains high at 7. In the evening, the sky will turn cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions: Light layers and comfortable summer attire will be suitable for most of the day. Keep a light jacket or umbrella handy for the evening showers. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen due to the high UV index during the day.

Historical Weather Trivia

On this date, Sault Ste. Marie has experienced a wide range of weather conditions. The highest recorded temperature for May 31 was 31.1°C in 1962, while the lowest was -3.4°C in 1961. This range highlights the variability of late spring weather in the region.

Weather Trivia

