Dryden, ON – A routine traffic stop on Highway 17 in Machin Township led to weapons charges for one individual on May 28, 2024.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of an aggressive driver operating a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on Highway 17. The officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result, Shaun Buhr, 43, of Brandon, Manitoba, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Buhr has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on July 8, 2024.