Traffic Stop Leads to Weapons Charge in Machin Township

Dryden OPP

Dryden, ON – A routine traffic stop on Highway 17 in Machin Township led to weapons charges for one individual on May 28, 2024.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of an aggressive driver operating a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on Highway 17. The officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result, Shaun Buhr, 43, of Brandon, Manitoba, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with the following offences:

  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Buhr has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on July 8, 2024.

