THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A local resident faces serious charges following a child pornography investigation conducted by the Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit.

Investigation Initiated: The investigation began in November 2023 after the Cyber Crime Unit received information indicating an attempt to share material consistent with child pornography.

Warrant Executed: On Tuesday, May 28, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Grenville Avenue. During the search, a male suspect was located and arrested, and officers seized multiple electronic devices as evidence.

Charges Laid: Kyle Placken, 27, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, and Distribution of Child Pornography. Placken has appeared in court and has been remanded into custody, with a future court date pending.

Call for Information: If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact Det.-Cst. Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.