No New Wildfires or Active Fires Reported

Northwest Region – May 29, 2024, 17:05 CDT

THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE Update – As of late afternoon on May 29, no new wildland fires have been confirmed and there are no active fires in the Northwest Region.

Fire Hazard Conditions:

The wildland fire hazard is increasing across the Northwest Region. The fire danger rating is primarily moderate, with some areas experiencing low hazard in all sectors. For the latest fire hazard conditions in your area, check our Interactive Map.

Outdoor Burning Regulations:

The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services remind the public to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, consider composting or using your local landfill. If burning is necessary, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be ignited no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have adequate tools and water on hand to contain the fire.

Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations to ensure safe burning practices.

Reporting Wildland Fires: