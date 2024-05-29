No New Wildfires Confirmed, Two Fires Remain Active
Northeast Region – May 29, 2024, 17:15
SUDBURY – Wildfire Update – As of late afternoon on Wednesday, May 29, no new wildland fires have been confirmed in the Northeast Region. Currently, two wildland fires remain active in the area.
Key Updates:
- North Bay 5 (NOR005): The status of this 106-hectare wildfire, located about 3 kilometres southeast of Cobalt, is now under control.
- Fire Hazard Levels: The fire hazard varies between low and moderate across much of the Northeast Fire Region. However, the hazard is high between Blind River, Goulais River, and north to Foleyet.
Safety Reminders:
- Waterbomber Safety: When waterbombers approach a body of water, please move close to the shore to allow them to scoop water safely. Waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft pose a safety hazard. Always stay clear of waterbombers to ensure their safe operation.
- No Drone Zone: Flying drones near forest fires is both dangerous and illegal. Drones can endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Be safe and stay clear of forest fires.
Reporting Wildland Fires:
- North of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire.
- South of French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1 to report a wildland fire.