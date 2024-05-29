2024 Euro Championship hosts, Germany are hoping to make their home advantage count this summer as they hunt for their fourth title. The Die Mannschaft are three-time Euro champions, but they haven’t won the trophy since 1996.

Three years ago, the football powerhouse displayed a lackluster performance and exited the delayed Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 after losing 2-0 to England. The hosts are among the top three Euro 2024 favorite teams to win , with sportsbooks on SportyTrader giving them a 14.4% chance of winning. However, Germany isn’t in the best form and they have a rough path to the final.

Here are the latest Germany betting odds, key stats, and a preview of their expected route to the semi- final.

Germany’s Euro 2024 winning odds

Betting Market Odds Probability Germany to lead Group A -250 71.4% Germany to reach the semi-finals 137.5 42.1% Germany to lift the Euro 2024 trophy 600 14.3%

Germany’s Path to the Round of 16

Germany will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland in the opening game on 14th June. The DFB Team has only played a few matches against Scotland in recent years, with only two meetups in the last decade. However, Scotland has only won once in their last 13 meetups, so the Germans might comfortably cruise past this game.

On 19th June, the Germans will meet the vastly improved Hungary at the MHP Arena. This will be a tricky match for Germany, considering that Hungary have won the last three games between them. Germany has only three out of their last 12 meetups, which makes Hungary one of the more challenging battles they’ll need to overcome to reach the Round of 16.

Germany will end their group stage campaign in a tough way as they face Switzerland at the Deutsche Bank Park on 23rd June. The hosts hope to come into this game already qualified for the Round of 16 since failure to qualify from the group stages can be devastating for their fans. Historically, this matchup has presented Germany with issues in recent years, with Switzerland winning its last three games.

Why Germany is optimistic

There’s plenty of optimism surrounding Germany now more than ever. While the football powerhouse seemed lost in the Autumn after appointing Nagelsmann as a temporary manager, the last few weeks have been a step in the right direction. Germany has had two UCL finalists and was only a few points shy of providing both finalists.

Nagelsmann likes to use young, in-form players and that has added some freshness to the team. Heading into the Euro 2024, Kai Havertz’s performance in Arsenal’s EPL campaign has pleased Nagelsmann, and will be helpful in Germany’s forward. Florian Wirtz also heads into this campaign full of confidence after leading Bayern Leverkusen’s rally to the Bundesliga trophy.

Will Germany reach the semi-final?

The group stage looks winnable for a team with Germany’s history and home advantage. A lot might depend on their game against Switzerland, but a lot may have changed since that’s the last match in the group stage.

Should Germany lead Group A, they’ll have to face Group C runners-up (most likely Denmark). If Germany gets through, they will face Group B winners. That might be a tough match for them since Spain is the solid favorite to lead Group B. From there, they would face the likes of Slovakia, Netherlands, or Portugal in the semi-final.