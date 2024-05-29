Community Safety Order Enforces 90-Day Closure on Problem Property

Spruce Grove, May 29, 2024 – The Alberta Sheriffs have taken decisive action against a property at 31 Heatherlands Way in Spruce Grove, following numerous complaints and frequent police visits due to suspected drug activity.

Background:

Since 2020, the RCMP responded to over 100 calls related to this residence, involving drugs, disturbances, assaults, and a non-suspicious death. Last year, a search warrant executed by the RCMP uncovered fentanyl, resulting in trafficking charges against an occupant.

Enforcement Details:

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit secured a court order to close the property for 90 days, effective noon on May 29. This order, issued by the Court of King’s Bench, terminates any existing tenancy agreements and bars access to the property until August 27. During the closure, the property will be boarded up, fenced, and all locks changed. SCAN unit members will monitor the property for any further activity while the investigation continues.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis, stated:

“All Albertans deserve to feel safe at home and in their communities. The closure of yet another problem property by Alberta’s SCAN team will help ensure that remains the case. I commend all involved in shutting down this known hotspot of illegal activity so Albertans can feel safe in their communities.”

Greg Medley, Deputy Chief of Alberta Sheriffs, commented, “The Alberta SCAN team’s close collaboration with law enforcement partners like the Parkland RCMP detachment on this closure is making Alberta communities significantly safer. Property closures like these not only eradicate illegal activity but also give Albertans well-deserved peace of mind.”

Mayor of Spruce Grove, Jeff Acker, added, “Feeling safe in our community is important to our residents. Thank you to the SCAN team and the Alberta Government for working collaboratively with our local Parkland RCMP and Enforcement Services to close this problem property and keep Spruce Grove a safe and welcoming community.”

Sgt. Laura McGilvray of Parkland RCMP says, “We are thankful for the opportunity to work collaboratively with SCAN in employing alternative tactics in combating a troublesome residence in the community.”

About the SCAN Unit:

The Alberta Sheriffs’ SCAN unit operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, leveraging legal sanctions and court orders to hold property owners accountable for illegal activities. Since its inception in 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated over 9,000 properties and issued 120 community safety orders, often resolving issues by working with property owners.