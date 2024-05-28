Today’s Weather Forecast

The day begins with misty conditions and a temperature of -0.5°C, as observed at Big Trout Lake Airport at 5:40 AM CDT. The barometric pressure is at 102.3 kPa. With a humidity level of 99%, the wind from the north-northeast is blowing at 13 km/h, creating a wind chill effect that makes it feel like -5°C. Visibility is limited to 8 km due to the mist.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

This morning will see the mist clearing, leading to a sunny day. The wind will come from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light by the morning. The high temperature is expected to reach 13°C, with a UV index of 5, indicating moderate sun exposure.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping to a low of 1°C. The calm conditions will make it a crisp night.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Tomorrow is expected to be sunny with a high of 19°C. The UV index will be 6, which is considered high, so sun protection is recommended. Clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 6°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, on May 28th, the highest temperature recorded in this region was 26.0°C, while the lowest recorded temperature was -4.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given today’s chilly start, it’s advisable to wear a warm jacket, especially in the morning when the wind chill is significant. Layering will help stay comfortable as temperatures rise throughout the day. For tomorrow, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny weather, but keep a warm jacket for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

The weather in Northern Ontario’s remote communities, like Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug and its surrounding areas, can be quite harsh and variable due to their northern latitude and proximity to large bodies of water, which can lead to unique weather patterns not seen in more southern regions.