Today’s Weather Forecast

Winnipeg starts the day with cloudy skies and a temperature of 8.1°C, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 5:00 AM CDT. The barometric pressure is at 102.0 kPa and rising. The humidity level is at 92%, with a north-northwest wind blowing at 18 km/h, providing good visibility up to 24 km.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

The forecast for today indicates that the cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day. The north-northwest wind will continue at 18 km/h, maintaining the cool and brisk feel. The high temperature is expected to reach around 14°C. The UV index is moderate, so some sun protection is advisable when outdoors.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the skies will begin to clear late in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 3°C, so it will be quite chilly overnight.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Tomorrow promises sunny conditions with a high of 20°C. The wind will shift, becoming southerly at 20 km/h by late morning. The UV index will be 6, indicating high sun exposure, so adequate sun protection will be necessary. Clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 5°C.

Historical Weather Data

On May 28th, the highest temperature recorded in Winnipeg was 32.0°C, while the lowest recorded temperature was -2.0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today’s weather, it is advisable to wear a warm jacket to handle the cool temperatures and the wind. Layering will help maintain comfort throughout the day. For tomorrow, lighter clothing will be suitable during the sunny and warmer conditions, but keep a jacket handy for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Winnipeg, known for its extreme weather variations, often experiences significant temperature changes due to its location in the Canadian Prairies. This can lead to rapid weather shifts, making it essential to be prepared for various conditions.