Today’s Weather Forecast

Thunder Bay begins the day with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 8.6°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT. The barometric pressure is at 101.4 kPa and rising. Humidity levels are at 84%, with a south-southwest wind blowing at 10 km/h, providing good visibility up to 24 km.

Today’s Detailed Forecast

The forecast for today indicates a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of showers. The wind will shift, becoming north at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature is expected to reach 15°C, and the UV index is rated at 5, which is moderate.

Tonight’s Weather

Tonight, the skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, clearing as the night progresses. The wind will remain from the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The temperature will drop to a low of 4°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Tomorrow promises to be sunny with a high of 17°C. The UV index will be 6, indicating high sun exposure, so adequate sun protection is recommended. Clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 2°C.

Friday Night Border Cats Home Opener

The longer term weather for Friday is clear skies and a high of 22 meaning a great night for baseball at the Port Arthur Stadium with the Thunder Bay Border Cats taking on the Minnesota Mud Puppies in the home opener.

Historical Weather Data

On May 28th, the highest temperature recorded in Thunder Bay was 29.5°C, while the lowest recorded temperature was -2.3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today’s weather, it is advisable to wear a light jacket or raincoat to handle the possible showers and the cooler temperatures. Layering is recommended to stay comfortable as the weather changes. For tomorrow, lighter clothing will be suitable for the sunny weather, but keep a warm jacket for the cooler evening temperatures.

Interesting Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, situated on the shore of Lake Superior, often experiences significant temperature variations and unique weather patterns due to the lake’s influence. This can lead to rapid changes in weather conditions, making it important to stay prepared for various types of weather.