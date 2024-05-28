Highlights:

New, near-surface intercepts at Courvan, grading up 1.1 g/t Au over 133.0 metres; 3.2 g/t Au over 19.0 metres ; and 0.8 g/t Au over 54.0 metres.

; and 0.8 g/t Au over 54.0 metres. Near-surface, infill drilling at Courvan intersected gold zones grading up 1.7 g/t Au over 17.0 metres ; and 0.8 g/t Au over 37.5m.

; and 0.8 g/t Au over 37.5m. 10,000 metres exploration drill program is commencing next week, with two drill rigs, at Novador, targeting new areas.

is commencing next week, with two drill rigs, at Novador, targeting new areas. Large regional prospecting and soil geochemical surveys are ongoing on the Val-d’Or properties.

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 – MINING PR – Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide final results from the winter 2024 Courvan Gold Trend drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from forty-two (42) new drill holes and three (3) deepened holes, totalling 12,000 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface to 300 metres vertical depth at the Courvan deposits (see figure 1 and table of selected drill results below). The 2024 winter drill program at Courvan was focused on resource expansion drilling inside or near the conceptual pits. Drilling east of the former Bussiere mine returned the best intervals, with 1.1 g/t Au over 133.0 metres and 3.2 g/t Au over 19.0 metres. An additional 14,500 metres have been drilled at the Novador’s Monique deposit during the 2024 Winter drilling program and results will be released when available. The Company is advancing its discovery-stage regional exploration work at Val-d’Or, which includes prospecting and soil geochemistry on Novador, Croinor, McKenzie Break and Megiscane-Tavernier properties, and a 10,000-metre exploration drilling program on the Novador’s Courvan and Pascalis Trends.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “Our resource expansion drilling at Courvan is delivering excellent results, confirming the continuity of our gold zones across all areas, as demonstrated by the extensive interval of mineralization east of the former Bussiere mine. With the completion of the winter resource expansion program, we are now focused on two key objectives: updating the resource estimate, expected later this year, and launching the 2024 regional exploration drilling programs. We have consolidated an exceptional land package in Val-d’Or with tremendous exploration upside. We are now starting our regional exploration program at Val-d’Or, which includes drilling on newly consolidated regional lands that are all within trucking distance of the conceptual mill. Our plan is to continue adding value to Novador while simultaneously de-risking the project by expediting the permitting timeline. We look forward to sustaining this momentum throughout the remainder of 2024.”

All the winter 2024 resource expansion drill holes drilled at Courvan returned gold intercepts over 0.4 g/t Au, which is above the cut-off grade used in the last pit-constrained resource estimate. Twenty-two (22) holes returned gold intercepts with gold grade times thickness (g/t x m) above 10. Expansion drilling inside or near the Courvan deposits conceptual pits continue to identify or extend significant parallel gold zones in the Bourlamaque intrusive. The Courvan deposits remain open laterally and have been drilled only to shallow depths.

The latest drilling results continue to improve our 3D model of Courvan. The mineralization is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins situated next to shear zones that cut the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The gold veins encountered are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimeter-scale pyrite masses within the veins, as well as zones containing 1% to 5% finely disseminated pyrite in the host rocks. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with shear zones and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins.

Selected drill results from the winter 2024 Courvan deposits drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Resource CO-22-274EXT 433.0 441.0 8.0 2.7 Creek / Expansion CO-23-333EXT 275.0 276.0 1.0 20.3 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-367 45.7 65.0 19.3 3.2 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-368 218.3 227.0 8.7 1.3 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-370 34.0 52.0 18.0 0.8 Bussiere / Infill CO-24-370 302.0 314.7 12.7 1.3 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-375 223.2 230.7 7.5 4.5 Bussiere / Expansion including 224.2 225.2 1.0 30.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-376 142.0 275.0 133.0 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion including 185.0 193.3 8.3 6.2 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-377 189.7 194.9 5.20 4.7 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-378 135.0 140.5 5.5 3.4 Bordure / Expansion CO-24-380 107.8 117.5 9.7 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-381 64.0 65.5 1.5 7.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-381 526.0 527.0 1.0 13.2 Bussiere/ Expansion CO-24-382 126.0 163.5 37.5 0.8 Creek / Infill CO-24-383 195.5 199.5 4.0 4.3 SW / Infill CO-24-383 237.0 240.0 3.0 4.2 SW / Expansion CO-24-384 66.5 83.5 17.0 1.7 Bussiere / Infill CO-24-386 235.0 249.5 14.5 0.8 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-390 211.0 214.0 3.0 4.0 Bussiere / Infill CO-24-396 260.9 269.0 8.1 1.6 SW / Expansion CO-24-396 282.5 284.0 1.5 6.6 SW / Expansion CO-24-396 342.0 369 27.0 0.5 SW / Expansion CO-24-398 289.0 299.0 10.0 1.9 SW / Expansion CO-24-399 44.0 60.9 16.9 0.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-402 89.0 90.0 1.0 28.0 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-402 269.0 294.0 25.0 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-403 209.0 263.0 54.0 0.8 SW / Expansion CO-24-407 40.5 56.0 15.5 0.8 Bussiere / Expansion CO-24-407 207.0 219.0 12.0 1.9 Bussiere / Expansion including 212.0 213.0 1.0 20.3 Bussiere / Expansion

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 50 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.

Figure 1: Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 685 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project is a sub-set of properties totaling 175 square kilometres hosting three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along three regional mine trends. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 3,793,900 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 1,418,700 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits (news release dated July 19, 2023).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1685-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Forward-Looking Statements

