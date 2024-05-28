THUNDER BAY – The Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services have issued an update for the Northwest Region, providing the latest information on the wildfire situation as of May 28, 2024.

Current Wildfire Status

By the late afternoon of May 28, no new wildland fires had been confirmed, and there are currently no active fires in the Northwest Region.

Fire Hazard Levels

The fire hazard levels across the Northwest Region vary as follows:

Low Hazard: Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Kenora sectors.

Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, and Kenora sectors. Low to Moderate Hazard: Fort Frances, Dryden, Thunder Bay, and Nipigon sectors.

For the most up-to-date information on wildland fire hazard conditions in your area, please refer to our Interactive Map.

Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services urges the public to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning. Alternative methods such as composting or using local landfills are recommended for disposing of yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, please adhere to Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires must be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Always have adequate tools and water on hand to contain the fire.

For complete details, consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of the French and Mattawa Rivers: Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire.

Dial 310-FIRE to report a wildland fire. South of the French or Mattawa Rivers: Dial 9-1-1 to report a wildland fire.

Stay informed with NetNewsLedger for ongoing updates and safety information regarding the Northwest Region’s wildfire status.